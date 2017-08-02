Wojciechowski will join the rotation to start Friday against the Pirates, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds had initially reserved the Friday start for Tim Adleman, but his removal from the pitching schedule suggests that he may be dealing with some sort of injury. It remains unclear if Adleman's absence from the rotation will only be a one-start arrangement or a more permanent one, but even if it's the latter, Wojciechowski wouldn't carry much fantasy appeal outside of NL-only leagues. The 28-year-old has been serviceable in long relief this season, but he's been more exposed in a rotation role, turning in a 7.79 ERA and serving up six home runs in four starts.