Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Will receive start Friday
Wojciechowski will join the rotation to start Friday against the Pirates, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds had initially reserved the Friday start for Tim Adleman, but his removal from the pitching schedule suggests that he may be dealing with some sort of injury. It remains unclear if Adleman's absence from the rotation will only be a one-start arrangement or a more permanent one, but even if it's the latter, Wojciechowski wouldn't carry much fantasy appeal outside of NL-only leagues. The 28-year-old has been serviceable in long relief this season, but he's been more exposed in a rotation role, turning in a 7.79 ERA and serving up six home runs in four starts.
More News
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Steady in long relief•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Has contract selected Sunday•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Accepts assignment to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Designated for assignment•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Tosses quality start in no-decision versus Cardinals•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: To remain in rotation•
-
Podcast: Albie's up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...