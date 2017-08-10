Wojciechowski (3-1) allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out six without a walk over 5.2 innings in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Wojciechowski cruised through the first five innings, but surrendered all three of his runs on a pair of homers in the sixth. The former reliever is making a serious case for staying in the rotation after notching wins in consecutive starts, although he does see a significant drop-off after the second time through the order. It's not like Cincinnati's brimming with alternatives, so expect Wojciechowski to get the ball again for Monday's road date with the Cubs.