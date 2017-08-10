Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Wins second consecutive start
Wojciechowski (3-1) allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out six without a walk over 5.2 innings in Wednesday's win over the Padres.
Wojciechowski cruised through the first five innings, but surrendered all three of his runs on a pair of homers in the sixth. The former reliever is making a serious case for staying in the rotation after notching wins in consecutive starts, although he does see a significant drop-off after the second time through the order. It's not like Cincinnati's brimming with alternatives, so expect Wojciechowski to get the ball again for Monday's road date with the Cubs.
More News
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Fires five strong innings in Friday win•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Will receive start Friday•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Steady in long relief•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Has contract selected Sunday•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Accepts assignment to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Designated for assignment•
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...