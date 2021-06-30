Goudeau was recalled from Triple-A Lousiville prior to Wednesday's game against the Padres, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With the Reds' using all but one reliever in Tuesday's loss, the club decided to shuffle the bullpen Wednesday. Goudeau gets the call in what will be his third stint with Cincinnati since being claimed off waivers from Colorado on May 2. Goudeau has posted a 4.00 ERA across nine major-league innings thus far this season. Tony Santillan was sent to Louisville in a corresponding roster move.