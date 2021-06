Goudeau gave up two runs over two innings, allowing four hits and three walks. He entered the game in the fourth after manager David Bell pulled starter Tony Santillan early for a pinch-hitter to prolong a rally.

Goudeau threw more balls than strikes in his two innings pitched, opening up a bigger lead for the Padres in the fourth. It was his first outing in eight days - he's essentially the last man in the Reds' bullpen, and his roster spot is at risk once Tejay Antone returns.