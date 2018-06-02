Brice (back) was activated from the disabled list prior to Saturday's game in San Diego, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

He has a 4.68 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 25 innings out of the big-league bullpen this season. Brice should resume a low-leverage role going forward. Homer Bailey (knee inflammation) was placed on the disabled list in a corresponding move.