Reds manager Jim Riggleman said that Brice (back) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

Brice was placed on the disabled list May 23 with mid-back soreness, but the injury was never viewed as a long-term issue. The Reds will presumably evaluate Brice during a throwing session Tuesday before determining if he's fit to return from the DL when first eligible Wednesday. Brice will occupy a middle-relief role for Cincinnati upon rejoining the active roster.