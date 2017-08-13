Play

Brice was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right lat strain.

Brice suffered the lat injury during Saturday's game against the Brewers. The 25-year-old will likely be given ample time to rest, as the Reds have been out of contention for some time and have no reason to rush him back into action. Robert Stephenson (shoulder) was activated from the DL in a corresponding move.

