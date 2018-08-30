Brice exited Thursday's game against the Brewers with an apparent injury, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

After serving up a leadoff homer to Lorenzo Cain in the top of the 11th inning, Brice got Christian Yelich to fly out before exiting the game with a trainer. He went straight to the clubhouse. Jackson Stephens took over for the right-hander.

