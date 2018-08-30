Brice was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Brice will rejoin the big-league bullpen after spending a majority of the second half of the season at the Triple-A level. In 32 appearances with the Reds, he's logged a 5.59 ERA and 1.38 WHIP. Look for him to be utilized in low-leverage spots. Robert Stephenson (shoulder) was put on the DL in a corresponding move.

