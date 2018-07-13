Brice was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Brice has appeared in 25 games for the Reds this year, logging a rough 6.04 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across 28.1 innings of relief. He will be utilized out of low-leverage situations while with the team. In a corresponding move, Tanner Rainey was sent down to the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories