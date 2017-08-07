Brice was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

With Devin Mesoraco leaving the team to be with his wife as she gives birth, Brice was summoned to the big club as an extra bullpen arm for the time being. He posted a 5.65 ERA in 28.2 innings with the Reds earlier in the season, so his stay will likely be a brief one.

