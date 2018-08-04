Brice will be available for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Washington as the club's 26th man, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Brice has appeared in 31 games for the Reds this season, logging a 5.66 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 30 strikeouts across 35 innings of relief. He is expected to return to Triple-A Louisville following Saturday's twin-bill.