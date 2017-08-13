Reds' Austin Brice: Suffers lat injury
Brice suffered a lat injury in Saturday's game against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
He did not allow a baserunner while recording one strikeout in a clean inning of work, but it was revealed after the game that he suffered an injury. Brice will likely undergo further evaluation and then a decision about a possible trip to the disabled list will be made.
