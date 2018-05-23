Reds' Austin Brice: To DL with back injury
Brice was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a back injury, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear how serious the back injury is, but Brice has not pitched since May 19. He will be eligible to return on May 30. Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list and Tanner Rainey was recalled from Triple-A as corresponding moves.
