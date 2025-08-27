Hays went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Hays' blast in the seventh inning was the last scoring play of the game, as the Reds weren't able to build a comeback effort. The outfielder continues to hit well lately -- he's 16-for-44 (.364) with five extra-base hits and nine RBI over his last 12 games. His homer Tuesday was his first since July 18 versus the Mets, when he went yard twice. Hays is slashing .268/.324/.454 with 11 homers, 53 RBI, 49 runs scored and six stolen bases over 81 contests this season.