Manager Terry Francona said Sunday that he's hopeful that Hays (calf) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday for the Reds' series opener versus the Mariners, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Before a decision is made regarding whether Hays will be activated for the three-game series with Seattle, the Reds plan to evaluate him Monday after he played for Triple-A Louisville on three consecutive days over the weekend. He went 2-for-9 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and one stolen base across those contests, and perhaps most importantly, Hays logged nine innings in right field Sunday. Once activated, Hays should handle a near-everyday role at either corner-outfield spot, and his arrival could provide a needed boost for a Reds offense that has thus far produced a team wOBA of .268, the third-worst mark in the majors.