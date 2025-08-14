Hays went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Phillies.

Hays scored the game's first run in the fourth inning before sparking a three-run sixth with an RBI double. It was a much-needed effort for the 30-year-old, who entered the day just 3-for-33 with a 2:12 BB:K through nine August contests. He's slashing .253/.315/.441 with 10 homers, 45 RBI, 46 runs scored and four steals across 289 plate appearances and appears to be in a timeshare unless he can deliver more consistent production.