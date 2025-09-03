Hays went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 12-9 loss to the Blue Jays.

The veteran outfielder launched a three-run homer off Jose Berrios in the second inning as the Reds tried to climb out of an early 8-1 hole, but they were never quite able to get level. Hays is up to 13 long balls on the season, including three in his last seven games, and since Aug. 15 he's slashing an impressive .306/.328/.548 with 15 RBI in 17 contests.