Hays went 2-for-5 with a run, a double and an RBI single during Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Milwaukee.

Hays walked it off for the Reds in the bottom of the 10th after smacking a groundball to left field, which brought TJ Friedl home and snapped the Brewers' 14-game winning streak. Sunday marked Hays' 19th multi-hit game of the season, and he has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with five runs and three RBI over his last five starts.