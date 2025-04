Hays went 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.

Hays enjoyed his weekend in Colorado, where the Reds swept the Rockies and scored 22 runs in the three-game set. He contributed two hits in all three games, going 6-for-13 with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.