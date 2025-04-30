Now Playing

Hays (hamstring) is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

The Reds called up utility player Tyler Callihan from Triple-A Louisville prior to the twin bill, and he'll enter the Game 1 lineup in place of Hays, who is dealing with what manager Terry Francona described Tuesday as a "tender" hamstring. Hays was scheduled to undergo further testing on his hamstring, but the Reds haven't revealed those findings nor indicated whether the 29-year-old is at risk of landing on the injured list. After opening the season on the shelf while recovering from a spring calf injury, Hays has been highly productive since making his Reds debut April 15, slashing .365/.431/.712 with five home runs, 13 RBI, 15 runs and one steal in 13 games.

