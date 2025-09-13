Hays went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Athletics.

Hays extended his hitting streak to nine games, a span in which he has gone 11-for-36 (.306). The outfielder isn't known for his speed, with his steal Friday being his seventh of the year and first since he had a pair during a late-August series versus the Diamondbacks. Hays has been a steady bat in the middle of the order this year, posting a .266/.316/.463 slash line, 15 home runs, 64 RBI, 56 runs scored, 15 doubles and five triples over 95 contests.