Hendrick has made a good impression at the Reds' alternate training camp site, particularly with his bat speed, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Nightengale suggests that Hendrick's first real game action will take place at Low-A Daytona. He hasn't really had much game action aside from Instructional League play in the fall. Despite that, the Reds' 2020 first-round pick is already highly ranked on most Reds prospect lists.