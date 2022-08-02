Romine was traded from the Cardinals to the Reds on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.
Romine signed with St. Louis in June after beginning the season with the Angels, and he'll now be moving on to the Reds. The 33-year-old has a .428 OPS in 37 plate appearances this year and should provide organization depth behind the plate for Cincinnati.
