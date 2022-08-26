site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Austin Romine: Out of Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Romine is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Washington.
Romine started three of the past four games and will take a seat after going 1-for-11 with a solo home run and seven strikeouts. Chuckie Robinson will work behind the plate and bat ninth Friday.
