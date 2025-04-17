Wynns will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Mariners.

With Jose Trevino resting for the day game after a night game, Wynns will crack the lineup for the seventh time in 19 games on the season. Wynns is batting .308 with a home run and two walks over 15 plate appearances, but he owns a .271 wOBA and 67 wRC+ across parts of seven seasons in the big leagues and doesn't profile as an appealing fantasy option. He'll likely lose his spot on the roster once Tyler Stephenson (oblique) is cleared to return from the injured list.