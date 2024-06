Wynns cleared waivers and accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirerreports.

Wynns was designated for assignment by the Reds over the weekend but will stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 33-year-old spent just two days on the big-league roster and didn't see game action. He has a .253/.312/.414 slash line with four homers in 29 contests for Louisville this year.