Lively (3-2) picked up the win in Tuesday's 9-8 victory over the Red Sox, allowing four hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

He got the hook one out short of his second straight quality start, and the Reds bullpen nearly cost him his second straight win, but Lively was outstanding when he was on the mound and generated 26 called or swinging strikes among his 87 pitches. Over his last three outings, the 31-year-old has a 2.08 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB through 17.1 innings. Lively will look to keep rolling in his next start, likely to come at home this weekend against the Brewers.