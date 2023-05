Lively has his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville by the Reds on Tuesday.

Lively will join the big-league roster after being assigned to the minors in early March. The right-hander has produced an impressive 2.33 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 27 innings in five appearances, including four starts, with Louisville in 2023. With Luis Cessa being designated for assignment Tuesday, Lively could step right in Cincinnati's starting rotation.