Lively (2-2) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings in a 10-3 victory over the Cardinals. He struck out eight.

It was an impressive showing all around for the Reds, who banged out a season-high 18 hits on the offensive side, but it was especially sweet for Lively as he collected his first win as an MLB starting pitcher since 2017 and first quality start since 2018. The 31-year-old right-hander has looked good in two starts since joining the Cincy rotation, posting a 16:3 K:BB through 11.2 innings while allowing only four runs, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing -- currently set for early next week in Boston.