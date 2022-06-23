Triple-A Louisville placed Lively on its 7-day injured list Thursday with a right flexor strain, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Though Lively isn't on the Reds' 40-man roster, he had put himself in the conversation for a potential call-up after turning in a 3.77 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 73:26 K:BB across 62 innings. Given the nature of his injury, Lively will likely be sidelined beyond the minimum seven days and shouldn't be expected to surface in the big leagues at any point in the near future.