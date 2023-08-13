Lively (pectoral) was sent to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday to begin a rehab assignment.

Lively is eligible to return rom the 15-day injured list Aug. 17, but the Reds are off that day, so the first game he could start would be Aug. 18 against Toronto. If Lively pitches in Sunday's game for Louisville, that would line him up to return on Aug. 18 for a start on normal rest. Lively gave up 13 earned runs in his most recent start before going on the IL, and he had a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 25 innings in the five starts prior to that blowup outing.