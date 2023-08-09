Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that Lively (pectoral) could be ready for activation when first eligible on Aug. 17, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lively landed on the 15-day injured list a week ago with a right pectoral strain after he was demolished for 13 earned runs over four innings in an ugly loss to the Cubs. It sounds like the injury is relatively minor, though. It's not clear whether he will be asked to make a rehab start before rejoining Cincinnati's active roster.