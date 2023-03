Lively was one of seven non-roster players reassigned to the Reds' minor league camp, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Joining Lively were Andrew Abbott, Connor Phillips, Alan Busenitz, Alex McGarry, Jhonny Pereda and Allan Cerda. Lively spent all of last year at Triple-A Louisville, posting a 4.09 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 77 innings there.