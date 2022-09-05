Lively (elbow) returned from Triple-A Louisville's 7-day injured list Tuesday and gave up four earned runs on three hits and one walk while recording two outs.

Lively was back in action for Louisville for the first time since the second half of June after missing more than two months with a strained elbow. The 30-year-old right-hander turned in a 3.77 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 62 innings over 13 starts prior to landing on the IL, but the time Lively missed could hurt his chances of earning a late-season call-up to Cincinnati.