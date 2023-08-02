Lively (4-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing 13 runs on 13 hits and two walks over four innings in a 20-9 loss to the Cubs. He struck out two.

Lively was roughed up early, allowing five runs before recording an out. The onslaught continued from there, as he gave up multiple runs in each of his four innings. The 31-year-old had been pitching well prior to this start, allowing three earned runs or less in each of his previous six outings. However, allowing 13 earned runs in this game caused Lively's season-long ERA to jump from 3.76 to 5.51. Lively will look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively lined up for this weekend against the Nationals.