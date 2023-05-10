Reds manager David Bell said Lively will handle a "significant amount" of innings in Thursday's series finale against the Mets, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lively might not get a traditional start, but he'll at least serve as the bulk reliever. The 31-year-old right-hander was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday after the Reds designated Luis Cessa for assignment and looks to be set up for an extended run in a sort of rotation or swingman role. Lively had posted a 2.33 ERA across 27 innings this season at Triple-A, though there isn't much swing-and-miss in his arsenal.