Reds' Ben Revere: Joins Cincinnati on minors deal
Revere signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Revere put together a solid rebound season with the Angels last year, posting a .275/.308/.344 slash line in 308 plate appearances, but most importantly went 21 for 27 in stolen base attempts. Stolen bases are likely to be the only statistic of potential fantasy relevance for the 29-year-old, but the Reds outfield depth doesn't look to provide a clear path for at-bats.
