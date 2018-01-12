Rowen agreed to a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The right-hander spent all of his age-29 season working in relief with the Mets' Triple-A Las Vegas affiliate. His numbers weren't very good, but Rowen's control is above average. He could get an opportunity with the major-league team at some point when the Reds are pressed for a fresh bullpen arm.