Reds' Billy Hamilton: Batting ninth in opening game

Hamilton is batting ninth and playing center field in the Reds' opening matchup against the Nationals on Friday.

Hamilton regularly steals over 55 bags a year, which would have made him a no-doubt leadoff hitter in previous eras. Today, with the importance of on-base percentage better understood, Hamilton's .298 career figure makes him a poor choice for the spot. While Hamilton did lead off 135 times for the Reds last season, the club seems to be turning to Jesse Winker and his excellent on-base ability to fill the role this season. Friday's game is just one game, but it fits the reports that were coming out of Reds' camp this spring, so it could be part of a bigger trend. If Hamilton continues to bat ninth, his total number of plate appearances will decrease significantly, taking with it his opportunities to steal bases.