Reds' Billy Hamilton: Comes to terms with Reds

Hamilton agreed to a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.

He receives a healthy raise over the $2.625 million he made last season in his first year of arbitration. Hamilton is one of the game's best defenders, but continues to be a real-life liability at the plate. However, his 243 steals in 537 MLB games make him a valuable commodity in fantasy. It's possible that Hamilton will be traded before Opening Day.