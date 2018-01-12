Reds' Billy Hamilton: Comes to terms with Reds
Hamilton agreed to a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.
He receives a healthy raise over the $2.625 million he made last season in his first year of arbitration. Hamilton is one of the game's best defenders, but continues to be a real-life liability at the plate. However, his 243 steals in 537 MLB games make him a valuable commodity in fantasy. It's possible that Hamilton will be traded before Opening Day.
More News
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...