Reds' Billy Hamilton: Could play Thursday
Hamilton said that his sprained left index finger was feeling "much better" and that he might be back in the lineup as soon as Thursday's Cactus League outing against Colorado, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Hamilton was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with the injury but has reiterated that it isn't a real cause for concern. Even if the Reds decide to hold Hamilton out for another couple days, expect him to be back on the field in the near future and competing at 100 percent long before Opening Day.
More News
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...