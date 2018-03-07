Reds' Billy Hamilton: Could play Thursday

Hamilton said that his sprained left index finger was feeling "much better" and that he might be back in the lineup as soon as Thursday's Cactus League outing against Colorado, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Hamilton was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with the injury but has reiterated that it isn't a real cause for concern. Even if the Reds decide to hold Hamilton out for another couple days, expect him to be back on the field in the near future and competing at 100 percent long before Opening Day.