Reds' Billy Hamilton: Day off Friday
Hamilton is not in the lineup against Chicago on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Hamilton will occupy a spot on the bench for Friday's series opener after going 1-for-4 with a walk and one stolen base during Thursday's loss to Milwaukee. In his place, Phillip Ervin is set to patrol center field, while batting in the leadoff position.
