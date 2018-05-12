Reds' Billy Hamilton: Day off Saturday
Hamilton is not starting Saturday against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Hamilton's 74 wRC+ is in line with his career figure of 71, but his underlying statistical profile looks different in a few ways so far this year. He's hitting just .205, but he's managed to walk 12.7 percent of the time, well above his 7.0 percent career figure. He's also seen his strikeout rate spike to 29.1 percent, far above the 19.9 percent rate he's posted over his career. It seems that he's simply not making contact as often as he used to, connecting on just 75.5 percent of his swings compared to a career average of 82.4 percent. Scott Schebler will start in his place Saturday.
