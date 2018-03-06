Reds' Billy Hamilton: Day-to-day with sprained finger

Hamilton is dealing with a sprained left index finger and is being listed as day-to-day, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Hamilton was scratched from Tuesday's spring game as a result of the injury. Fortunately, the ailment doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. The Reds will still likely play it safe with the speedy outfielder given how early it is in spring, but early indications suggest he should have plenty of time to recover before the start of the season.