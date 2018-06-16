Reds' Billy Hamilton: Dealing with sore knee

Though Hamilton was due for a day off anyhow, he's also dealing with a sore right knee after banging into the center field wall Wednesday night in Kansas City, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman suggested that Hamilton likely will return for the next two games of the series over the weekend. "If he's going to get a day off, it's a good one," Riggleman said. "He was banging around out there pretty good. I was going to give him one day off in this series, just to keep the other guys sharp. This would be the day. The next two after that, I'm not sure who will be out."