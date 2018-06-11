Reds' Billy Hamilton: Dynamic game Sunday
Hamilton returned to the lineup Sunday with a flourish, scoring two runs while going 1-for-3 with a walk, throwing out a runner at the plate and making two highlight-reel catches in center field. The one hit was a triple and lead to the Reds' first run after they fell behind 2-0.
This game perfectly highlighted the Reds' dilemma with Hamilton. He has the capability to be such a catalyst for them, and is orders of magnitude better defensively than any of their alternatives in center field. But he's also hitting just .193/.287/.284 on the season. His walk rate is up to 11.7%, a very acceptable level if only he could hit for average. Alas, he cannot hit for a decent average, and has struck considerably more than ever this year - 30.9% - a trait that was also reflected in Sunday's game, as he struck out twice. He's also running far less frequently, with only 10 stolen bases so far.
More News
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Stays in game after crashing into wall•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Sits for Saturday's nightcap•
-
Reds' Billy Hamilton: Swipes three bags in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...