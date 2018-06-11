Reds' Billy Hamilton: Dynamic game Sunday

Hamilton returned to the lineup Sunday with a flourish, scoring two runs while going 1-for-3 with a walk, throwing out a runner at the plate and making two highlight-reel catches in center field. The one hit was a triple and lead to the Reds' first run after they fell behind 2-0.

This game perfectly highlighted the Reds' dilemma with Hamilton. He has the capability to be such a catalyst for them, and is orders of magnitude better defensively than any of their alternatives in center field. But he's also hitting just .193/.287/.284 on the season. His walk rate is up to 11.7%, a very acceptable level if only he could hit for average. Alas, he cannot hit for a decent average, and has struck considerably more than ever this year - 30.9% - a trait that was also reflected in Sunday's game, as he struck out twice. He's also running far less frequently, with only 10 stolen bases so far.