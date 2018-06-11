Reds' Billy Hamilton: Dynamic game Sunday

Hamilton returned to the lineup Sunday with a flourish, scoring two runs while going 1-for-3 with a walk, throwing out a runner at the plate and making two highlight-reel catches in center field. The one hit was a triple and lead to the Reds' first run after they fell behind 2-0.

This game perfectly highlighted the Reds' dilemma with Hamilton. He has the capability to be such a catalyst for them, and is orders of magnitude better defensively than any of their alternatives in center field. But he's also hitting just .193/.287/.284 on the season. His walk rate is up to 11.7%, a very acceptable level if only he could hit for average. Alas, he cannot hit for a decent average, and has struck considerably more than ever this year - 30.9% - a trait that was also reflected in Sunday's game, as he struck out twice. He's also running far less frequently, with only 10 stolen bases so far.

More News
Our Latest Stories