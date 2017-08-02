Reds' Billy Hamilton: Exits Tuesday's game with ankle injury

Hamilton was removed from Tuesday's game against the Pirates with an apparent ankle injury, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hamilton put together a massive day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBI, but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. After the game, manager Bryan Price reported that Hamilton was dealing with an ankle injury. The specifics of the ankle injury haven't been revealed, so the speedy center fielder will be considered day-to-day for now.