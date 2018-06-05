Reds' Billy Hamilton: Gets breather Tuesday

Hamilton is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Hamilton will head to the bench for a what appears to be a regular day off after starting the previous nine games in center field. With the speedster on the bench, the Reds will start Adam Duvall, Scott Schebler and Jesse Winker from left to right in their outfield in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories