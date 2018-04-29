Reds' Billy Hamilton: Gets Sunday off
Hamilton is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The Reds' outfield logjam has been temporarily relieved this weekend with a designated hitter being available for the three-game set in Minnesota, but there won't be enough room in the lineup for Hamilton on Sunday with interim manager Jim Riggleman opting to use regular second baseman Scooter Gennett as the DH. Hamilton likely would have had a better case for sticking in the starting nine if wasn't slashing .125/.222/.188 over his last 11 games and could be squeezed out of the lineup with more regularity when the Reds resume National League play.
